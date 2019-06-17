HUGE boost for Liverpool as talisman delivers crucial update on future

Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost as Sadio Mane has told the club that he has no intention of moving on this summer.

The Reds are in a strong position moving forward, as with Jurgen Klopp building a strong squad at Anfield, they are primed to continue to compete for major honours moving forward.

Having broken their duck for trophies under the German tactician with their win over Tottenham in last season’s Champions League final, they’ll hope to use that as a springboard to go on and win more.

In order to do that, they’ll need to keep their best players at the club and continue to improve, and according to HITC, that’s exactly what could happen with Mane telling Liverpool that he’s happy where he is and is not interested in seeking an exit.

The 27-year-old had another fine season last year, scoring 26 goals and providing five assists in 50 appearances across all competitions as he has undoubtedly established himself as a fundamental figure for Klopp.

With that in mind, if the report above is accurate and he has indeed informed the club of his decision to stay on and snub a potential exit this summer, that will be music to the ears of all connected to Liverpool as Mane will be crucial in their bid to continue to win trophies moving forward.