Liverpool BOOST as £90m-rated target given green light to leave this summer

Liverpool have received a reported transfer boost as Barcelona are ready to sell Ousmane Dembele, but want £90m for the forward.

The 22-year-old joined the Catalan giants two years ago, and has since bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in 65 appearances for the club.

An injury-plagued first campaign stunted his progress at the Nou Camp, but he did begin to prove his worth last season as he emerged as a decisive figure for coach Ernesto Valverde.

Now though, TeamTalk claim that Barcelona are ready to green light an exit for him, with Liverpool specifically mentioned as an interested party in the Frenchman, although it’s added that the La Liga champions want to recoup the £90m that they spent to sign him in the first place.

Liverpool could arguably do with another option in attack to give Jurgen Klopp additional quality and depth to compete on multiple fronts again next season, especially with Daniel Sturridge moving on a free transfer this summer.

However, with his preferred trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, coupled with the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri ready to step in when required, splashing out a whopping £90m on Dembele doesn’t seem like the best use of their resources.

Time will tell if they think otherwise, but perhaps in order to build on their progress and success from last season, adding more firepower to the side could be a decisive decision this summer.