Liverpool URGED to swoop for £80m-rated Man Utd, Arsenal target to bolster Klopp’s attack by Reds hero

Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has insisted that his old club should make a move for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer.

The Merseyside giants are coming off the back of an impressive campaign in which they pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, before signing off in style by winning the Champions League.

In turn, they’ll hope to go from strength to strength moving forward and continue to win major trophies, and in order to do that they may well feel the need to continue to strengthen Jurgen Klopp’s squad where possible.

In contrast, it could also be argued that the German tactician has found a great balance in his side, and so he won’t want to disrupt that either, albeit an attacking reinforcement may well be needed given Daniel Sturridge will leave this summer due to his expiring contract.

Aldridge is keen to see Zaha play at Anfield on a regular basis next season though, insisting he believes that the Palace ace would be a real handful for any side with Klopp helping to improve and develop his game.

“Maybe they [Liverpool] should look into the possibility of recruiting Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, who is rumoured to have made it clear he wants to move on to play Champions League football,” Aldridge wrote for The Sunday World.

“Zaha has given Liverpool some real problems in the last couple of years and Klopp’s ability to turn talents of his type into consistent performers has to make him the kind of player who could thrive at Anfield.”

The 26-year-old enjoyed another productive campaign last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances for the Eagles, and that in turn seemingly helped lead to the suggestion that he is now valued at around £80m, as per the Metro.

It’s added in that report that the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been linked with the Ivory Coast international, but now it remains to be seen if Liverpool follow Aldridge’s advice and enter the race too.