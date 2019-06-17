Man Utd have reportedly received a flat refusal from Inter with regards to including Milan Skriniar in a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

After conceding a shocking 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, the Red Devils must address their defensive weaknesses this summer.

Having missed out on Champions League qualification and ended the campaign without a trophy, their porous backline can be singled out as a key vulnerability which cost them.

In turn, it would be no surprise if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to prioritise that area of his squad next, but according to Goal Italy, they will have no joy in trying to get Skriniar included in a deal for Lukaku.

It’s reported that Man Utd value their Belgian striker at €80m, but they would perhaps be willing to lower that figure should Skriniar be included in the deal to help them address their defensive woes.

However, it’s added that Inter have no intention of letting the 24-year-old leave San Siro, which comes as no real surprise considering that he has firmly established himself as a key figure at the club over the past two seasons since his move from Sampdoria.

Further, with Antonio Conte coming in this summer to try and take Inter to the next level both domestically and in Europe, the Italian tactician will have no desire to let one of his of his top players leave before he’s even had the chance to work with him, regardless of his desire to land Lukaku.

With that in mind, it seems Solskjaer and Man Utd may well have to consider alternatives and if they are eager to offload Lukaku, then perhaps they will also be forced to lower their demands for the striker, who managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season.