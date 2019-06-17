Man Utd transfer boost as Arsenal could be priced out of swoop for £30m+ rated target

Man Utd are reportedly in a stronger position to prise Thomas Meunier away from Paris Saint-Germain as Arsenal could be hindered by financial limitations.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a top right-back during his time with PSG and with the Belgium national team, offering both defensive qualities and a real attacking threat with his ability to get up and down the right flank coupled with a decisive touch in the final third.

In turn, he would be a classy reinforcement for either side, but The Sun report, via RMC radio, that Meunier is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford, while the Red Devils could be in a much stronger position to afford his touted £30m+ price-tag.

Both Premier League giants missed out on the Champions League for next season, but it appears as though it will hit Arsenal hardest as they are seemingly struggling to compete financially for the top players.

With that in mind, the report suggests that while Man Utd are looking for a right back and have also been linked with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, they are now emerging as front-runners for Meunier if they wish to pursue him instead as a priority.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking to strengthen his squad where possible this summer, as after ending up trophyless last season and outside of the top four in the Premier League, the Norwegian tactician knows that they must improve significantly next year.

Time will tell if Meunier forms part of the plan to bolster the squad, while it remains to be seen who Arsenal turn their attention to if they are indeed forced to look elsewhere.

Both sides are certainly in need of reinforcements in that department though, with veterans Stephan Lichtsteiner and Antonio Valencia both moving on this month as their contracts expire.

That leaves a lack of quality and depth at right-back, and so it wouldn’t be a surprise if both Arsenal and Man Utd made new signings in that area in the coming weeks.