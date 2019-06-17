Menu

Manchester United fail in bid to land £60m-rated Premier League star

Manchester United have had a bid rejected for one of their prime summer transfer targets, it seems as though the Reds will have to significantly improve their offer.

According to reports, Manchester United have had their latest bid for Crystal Palace sensation Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejected, the ace is one of the best young English talents around and the Old Trafford outfit are keen on starting their major rebuild this summer with the right-back’s signing.

News of United’s bid was revealed by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol earlier this afternoon, the Red Devils may be driving a hard bargain in their pursuit of Wan-Bissaka, however their low-balls could begin to disrespect and agitate Crystal Palace:

It seems as though Palace aren’t willing to part with their prized asset unless they receive a substantial fee from the Red Devils – that is guaranteed. The Eagles would be taking a huge risk if they were to agree with a deal like the one above, that has more than a quarter of it’s value offered in potential add ons.
According to The Sun, Roy Hodgson’s side are understood to want at least £60m for the talented full-back’s services.
Wan-Bissaka was very impressive for Crystal Palace last season, the ace showed that he’s one of the best young players in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka would be an ideal signing for United, the Red Devils leaked goals last season and are in dire need of defensive reinforcements – especially at right-back.

The Manchester giants used Ashley Young and Diogo Dalot on the right flank last season but both failed to impress fans with their performances.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting young English talents as the key to his rebuild at Old Trafford, the signing of Wan-Bissaka would be perfect.

Wan-Bissaka is currently on international duty with England’s Under-21s, an investment into the ace now could turn out to be a smart move by United as there’s no doubt that Wan-Bissaka is on the brink of a call up to England’s senior team.

