Mauricio Pochettino tipped to make crucial decision on key area of Tottenham squad

Tottenham are reportedly more likely to sell Danny Rose this summer than Ben Davies as Mauricio Pochettino is keen to keep the latter.

After another impressive campaign, Spurs will be plotting ways to strengthen their squad this summer to build on their top-four finish in the Premier League and run to the Champions League final.

SEE MORE: Spurs willing to let £80,000-a-week star leave as club eye up £35M youngster as possible replacement

While the priority will perhaps firstly be to keep the current squad together and improve it rather than having to replace key outgoing individuals, there is a decision to be made at left-back.

As reported by HITC, doubts have been raised over Rose’s future in north London, as it’s suggested that Pochettino is eager to keep Davies due to his versatility and professionalism, as well as the fact that he could be the happier of the two to play a back-up role if necessary with a new left-back on the agenda this summer.

In turn, it would make sense for Pochettino to keep the Welshman, ensuring that he has plenty of quality and depth for his backline as they look to try and now kick on next season to put themselves in a position to regularly compete for major honours.