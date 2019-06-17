Paul Pogba exit could spark Man Utd swoop for €200m+ rated superstar

Amid ongoing doubts over Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd, it’s claimed that if he were to leave, it could spark a move for Neymar.

The Frenchman raised doubts over his own future with his comments over the weekend, suggesting that it could be a good time for him to seek a new challenge this summer, as per BBC Sport.

It’s added by Sky Sports, that he’s ultimately expected to stay, but with Real Madrid and Juventus keen, a bid of around £150m could be enough to convince the Red Devils to sell.

On one hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to keep his best players at his disposal regardless of the offers on the table, but conversely, perhaps the money raised from Pogba’s sale could go towards a marquee signing of their own.

As noted by Calciomercato, via L’Equipe, it’s been suggested that should Pogba leave Man Utd this summer, it could provide them with the backing to go after Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain to soften the blow and add more star power to the side.

It certainly won’t be cheap to prise the Brazilian superstar away from the French capital though, as Calciomercato add that it will take an offer in excess of €200m to force newly appointed sporting director Leonardo to even consider an exit.

Perhaps it’s a coincidence or it could potentially be the pieces falling into place for these two transfers to go through, as The Sun noted on Monday morning how PSG club president Nasser Al Khelaifi has raised doubts over Neymar’s future with the Ligue 1 champions.

On paper, signing a player like Neymar if a possibility seems like a no-brainer, especially if United lose their biggest star this summer.

However, although he’s bagged 51 goals and 29 assists in just 58 appearances for PSG since joining them from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar has also struggled with injuries along the way as he has suffered a serious setback in each of the last two campaigns.

For the money needed to sign him, as noted above, that could be a major risk that Man Utd aren’t willing to take regardless of whether or not his talent and quality is not in question.