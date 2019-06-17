Menu

(Photo) – Manchester United ace excites fans by posing with transfer target on holiday

Manchester United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah excited Red Devils fans by posting a picture of himself on holiday alongside this highly-rated star.

United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah posted a picture of himself alongside Ajax star Donny van de Beek, according to Mirror Football, the midfielder is a transfer target for the Red Devils.

It’s understood that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Van de Beek this summer, with Dutch giants Ajax valuing the ace at around £35m.

With interest so high in Van de Beek, potential suitors will need to battle each other for the star’s signature and it looks as though United could use Fosu-Mensah to give them the edge in the race to sign the Netherlands international.

Fosu-Mensah came through Ajax’s youth ranks with Van de Beek before joining United in 2016, given that the pair have known each other so long – Fosu-Mensah could sell Old Trafford as the perfect destination for the tireless midfielder.

The young Dutchmen also bumped into Netherlands great Wesley Sneijder, United attempted to sign the retired attacking-midfielder during his illustrious playing career, the 35-year-old revealed he was close to sealing a move to Old Trafford in 2011, according to the Telegraph:

