Real Madrid could reportedly try to insert either Gareth Bale or Isco into a deal in their attempts to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Frenchman dropped a big hint over a potential exit from Old Trafford this summer, as he suggested that he’s considering a new challenge elsewhere.

That’s not what Man Utd fans will want to hear from their midfield talisman, not only in the sense that they will not want to lose him, but also it raises question marks over Pogba’s commitment and desire even if he were to stay at United beyond this summer.

Real Madrid may look to take advantage of that now, as The Sun report that the Spanish giants will consider including either Bale or Isco in a player plus cash exchange deal, as they add that Man Utd have given Pogba a £150m valuation.

Given Bale turns 30 this summer, has a concerning injury record and has been deemed surplus to requirements by Zinedine Zidane since he returned for a second stint in charge having left him on the bench to end the season, it has to be said that taking Bale to Manchester doesn’t seem like a sensible idea from United’s perspective.

Further, Isco, 27, managed just six goals and a solitary assist in 37 appearances last season, and so he has certainly fallen off the pace and standard he set previously too.

Perhaps a new challenge and environment could bring the best out of the pair, but on paper, it seems as though question marks can be raised over both as Man Utd will surely be better off trying to convince Pogba to stay and build around him.

The World Cup winner was inconsistent again last season, but he finished with 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 outings, and having shown what he can produce, particularly after Solskjaer arrived, they will hope that he isn’t planning on pushing for an exit this summer.

Such a swap deal would certainly make sense for Madrid though, giving them a chance to add more star power to the side while offloading players to cut the wage bill and balance their spending this summer as part of Zidane’s squad overhaul.