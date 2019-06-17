Real Madrid’s summer spending doesn’t look like it’s set to stop anytime soon, Los Blancos are close to making a hefty profit from this academy star’s sale.

According to Spanish outlet AS via Portuguese newspaper Record, La Liga giants Real Madrid are edging closer to the sale of academy graduate Raul de Tomas to Portuguese giants Benfica.

It’s understood that Portuguese champions Benfica have improved their offer for the striker to €20m, both clubs are now close to reaching an agreement for the star’s transfer as Madrid are willing to sell the Spain youth international for €25m.

De Tomas’ potential exit will free up funds for Zinedine Zidane to use as he continues to rebuild Madrid’s squad, the Frenchman has already spent in excess of €300m this summer:

?? @RealMadrid in this transfer window: ? Eden Hazard [€100m]

? Luka Jovi? [€65m]

? Eder Militao [€50m]

? Rodrygo [€54m]

? Ferland Mendy [€50m] ? The rebuild is well and truly underway. pic.twitter.com/N8w4A0r4X5 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 7, 2019

Madrid are also close to selling midfielder Marcos Llorente to rivals Atletico Madrid for a whopping €40m. According to COPE

With Madrid set to net a whopping €60m for two of their academy graduates, Zidane will have the funds to land himself another marquee signing for Los Blancos.