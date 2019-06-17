Menu

Real Madrid’s summer budget to be boosted by sale of €25m-rated attacker

Benfica
Posted by

Real Madrid’s summer spending doesn’t look like it’s set to stop anytime soon, Los Blancos are close to making a hefty profit from this academy star’s sale.

According to Spanish outlet AS via Portuguese newspaper Record, La Liga giants Real Madrid are edging closer to the sale of academy graduate Raul de Tomas to Portuguese giants Benfica.

It’s understood that Portuguese champions Benfica have improved their offer for the striker to €20m, both clubs are now close to reaching an agreement for the star’s transfer as Madrid are willing to sell the Spain youth international for €25m.

Raul-de-Tomas-in-action-for-Vallecano

De Tomas has impressed during his two-year loan spell with Vallecano, the forward has been the club’s top scorer for the past two seasons.

De Tomas’ potential exit will free up funds for Zinedine Zidane to use as he continues to rebuild Madrid’s squad, the Frenchman has already spent in excess of €300m this summer:

According to COPE, Madrid are also close to selling midfielder Marcos Llorente to rivals Atletico Madrid for a whopping €40m.
With Madrid set to net a whopping €60m for two of their academy graduates, Zidane will have the funds to land himself another marquee signing for Los Blancos.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories raul de tomas Zinedine Zidane