Solskjaer offered chance to land second summer signing, Man Utd to snub £45m-rated classy ace

Man Utd will reportedly snub the chance to sign Youri Tielemans as it’s suggested that the Belgian has been offered to the Red Devils.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive stint in the Premier League in the second half of last season during his loan spell with Leicester City.

Tielemans bagged three goals and five assists in just 13 appearances, and so it seems as though he’s well suited to the English game and could be a top signing.

However, according to The Telegraph, Man Utd have snubbed the chance to sign him, despite the fact that the report even suggests that the Monaco ace has been offered to them.

It’s added that he’s valued at £45m, and so perhaps that is a key factor in putting United off and perhaps forcing them to look elsewhere as the report notes that they face the threat of losing Paul Pogba this summer after he dropped a big hint that he could push for an exit ahead of next season.

Tielemans would undoubtedly add quality to the side and a different dynamic in midfield with his creativity and technical quality to complement what the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, based on the report above, it doesn’t sound as though he’ll be moving to Old Trafford any time soon, and so it remains to be seen if Leicester take advantage of that by swooping and adding him to Brendan Rodgers’ squad on a permanent basis.

It promises to be a busy summer for Man Utd though, as following the disappointment of last season where they missed out on Champions League football and ended up trophyless, Solskjaer is expected to make major changes to the squad.

As per BBC Sport, the Norwegian tactician has already landed his first summer signing in a £15m deal for youngster Daniel James, but it appears as though Tielemans will not be his second.