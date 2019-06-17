Video: Mohamed Salah helps set up Egypt goal with brilliant skill to end goalkeeper in 3-1 win

Mohamed Salah is still in fine form as the Liverpool talisman played a key role in Egypt’s 3-1 win over Guinea in an international friendly on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is coming off the back of another impressive campaign for the Merseyside giants, scoring 27 goals and providing 13 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

That helped lead them to a second-place finish in the Premier League, as well as winning the Champions League to claim their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

While he’ll hope to build on that success next season, his focus will be on Egypt in the coming weeks as they prepare for the AFCON as hosts with the tournament kicking off this Friday.

They certainly look to be in good shape as evidenced by their win, and as seen in the video below, there was even time for Salah to show off his brilliant skill by leaving the Guinea goalkeeper in all sorts of trouble.

Unfortunately for the Liverpool star, he wasn’t able to finish the chance off himself as his effort bounced off the post.

However, it did land in the path of a teammate to tap home an easy finish, but the quality and composure involved in the build-up was typical of Salah, who will have the expectations and hopes on his shoulders to lead Egypt to glory this summer.