Video: Roberto Carlos’ outrageous skill to Carragher, Terry gaffes in Soccer Aid clash

Roberto Carlos rolled back the years for Soccer Aid with a ridiculously casual bit of brilliant skill at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

England eventually lost out on penalties to the World XI side with the two teams locked at 2-2, but the encounter didn’t pass without some memorable moments aside from the fact that it raised a significant amount of money for charity.

SEE MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah helps set up Egypt goal with brilliant skill to end goalkeeper in 3-1 win

As seen in the videos below, Carlos produced a stand-out moment with an outrageous flick over his head with a first-time volley, while both Jamie Carragher and John Terry were left red-faced after being well beaten by Usain Bolt and Kem Cetinay from Love Island respectively.

It was all for a good cause and so that’s the important thing to come out of the game, but the former Premier League defenders won’t want to watch these clips back anytime soon!