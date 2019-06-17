Video: Roberto Carlos’ outrageous skill to Carragher, Terry gaffes in Soccer Aid clash

Roberto Carlos rolled back the years for Soccer Aid with a ridiculously casual bit of brilliant skill at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
England eventually lost out on penalties to the World XI side with the two teams locked at 2-2, but the encounter didn’t pass without some memorable moments aside from the fact that it raised a significant amount of money for charity.
As seen in the videos below, Carlos produced a stand-out moment with an outrageous flick over his head with a first-time volley, while both Jamie Carragher and John Terry were left red-faced after being well beaten by Usain Bolt and Kem Cetinay from Love Island respectively.
It was all for a good cause and so that’s the important thing to come out of the game, but the former Premier League defenders won’t want to watch these clips back anytime soon!
