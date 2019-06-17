West Ham reportedly have no intention to consider offers for Man Utd target Issa Diop, and he won’t leave unless he forces an exit.

As noted by Sky Sports at the weekend, it had been suggested that Man Utd were keen to snap up the 22-year-old, with a bid of £45m plus a player being touted from the Red Devils.

However, doubts were raised over the possible success of their swoop immediately in that report, with West Ham said to be demanding £60m or over for the talented ace if they were to allow him to leave.

As per Football London journalist Sam Inkersole in his tweet below though, it’s claimed that the Hammers won’t even entertain any offers for Diop, although if he were to push for an exit then that could complicate matters.

Time will tell if Man Utd or any other club are able to prise him away from Manuel Pellegrini’s side, as ultimately West Ham have to be thinking about ways to improve and climb the table moving forward next season.

In order to do that, they need to keep their top players at the club and strengthen rather than be forced to find replacements, and so it doesn’t sound particularly promising from a United perspective in terms of their hopes of prising him away.

Diop made 38 appearances in all competitions last season, establishing himself as a key figure at the back for West Ham.

Given that area is a huge weakness for Man Utd based on the fact that they conceded a staggering 54 goals in 38 league games last year, giving them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, their reported interest in Diop is understandable.

However, based on the claims made below, they could have a difficult time in striking a deal with their Premier League rivals this summer.