Some Chelsea fans were surprised to see reports that the club had rejected bids for winger Willian, the star has been subject to criticism in recent seasons.

Chelsea have rejected two bids for 30-year-old winger Willian from La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian was also subjected to intense interest from Catalan giants Barcelona last summer.

Some fans might be surprised to see that the two Spanish clubs have made offers to sign the former Shaktar Donetsk star, given that The Sun reported that the ace was close to being handed a two-year contract extension by the Blues.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that the La Liga giants made bids for the Chelsea star this afternoon:

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid willing to pay £35m for Willian. Chelsea not interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 17, 2019

Chelsea could be forced to keep hold of the star this summer as they’re facing a two-window transfer ban, whilst the time may be approaching for the star – who will turn 31 this summer – to be replaced by a youngster, the Blues would be taking a massive risk by placing added responsibility on the likes of Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Youngsters will need to draw on the experience of the likes of Willian in order to hit the ground running and become first-team regulars for the Blues.

Check out some reaction from Chelsea fans to the news, it seems that some fans would be desperate to sell the star:

So you're telling me we had another chance of offloading almost 31 year old Willian for £35m but we're "not interested". We'd rather give him a new contract and the number 10 jersey. We deserve everything coming looooooool — Mod (@CFCMod_) June 17, 2019

Yup another year of top class Willian corners folks — Ayoub Nait (@NaitCFC) June 17, 2019

Our board is mad — JT (@jayteemuro) June 17, 2019

Why? That’s good money for him at this stage of his career — Mike Quinn (@mikeqdowg) June 17, 2019

he is 31 … why dont chelsea sell him and give young players a chance — Gerald Dj-Gerry?? (@Dj_Boichald) June 17, 2019

Sell him with immediate effect! — P’Debo Lee (@IgbalodeRealtor) June 17, 2019

Please sell him. ? — Anubhav Kaushal (@akaushal0995) June 17, 2019

Willian could be a crucial player for the Blues next season, the star could be Frank Lampard’s go-to man next season for the Stamford Bridge outfit, during Lampard’s final years at Chelsea, Willian was arguably at the best that he’s ever been for the west London club.

Lampard’s appointment as Chelsea’s new boss seems imminent, according to The Sun, Chelsea’s hierarchy are hoping to seal the appointment of the club legend Frank Lampard by the end of the week.