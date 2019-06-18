Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has weighed in on Romelu Lukaku’s future at Man Utd, and has dropped a massive hint that the two sides are prepared for a split.

Speculation has been rife over the 26-year-old’s future at Old Trafford in recent weeks, with The Sun noting that he has been heavily linked with a move to Inter this summer.

It comes after he endured a difficult season last year, managing to score just 15 goals in 45 appearances for United, and that in turn undoubtedly raised question marks over his stay at the club under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moving forward.

As seen in the tweets below from respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Martinez has shared his opinion on the matter and has insisted that Lukaku “needs to leave Man United”.

Further, the former Everton boss also revealed that the striker has had talks with the club, and based on his hint below, he has suggested that the two parties are open to an exit ahead of next season.

Terreur adds Man Utd value Lukaku at £75m, and as of yet, that’s enough to put interested party Inter off from making a bid.

Time will tell if a deal is struck to send the Belgian forward to Serie A, but ultimately given his struggles last season coupled with Solskjaer seemingly preferring to play with more pace and movement in the final third, the future looks bleak for Lukaku.

It doesn’t seem to be affecting his chances with Belgium as he continued to score goals for his country in their Euro 2020 qualifier last week, but Martinez evidently believes that it would be beneficial for all concerned if Lukaku found another club to flourish and showcase his full talent.

When the national manager gets involved. Roberto Martínez to @hlnsport: “It’s clear that Romelu Lukaku needs to leave Man United. It would be good for both parties. It’s now up to Rom to find the right club.” Inter still sniffing around, but not willing to pay £75m. #mufc pic.twitter.com/eC6SV9z9gi — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) June 17, 2019