Agent irked by Crystal Palace transfer ‘strategy’ as move ruled out

Crystal Palace have reportedly opted against exercising an option to buy on Sao Paulo goalkeeper Lucas Perri, but his agent isn’t said to be impressed with them.

The 21-year-old joined the Eagles on loan in January but failed to make the matchday senior squad under Roy Hodgson.

According to Sport Witness, they had until April 14 to sign him outright for €4.5m, but they didn’t do so and that has seemingly been interpreted as a strategy to try and get a discount on his price-tag.

It’s added that his agents are not impressed with the situation, and so a permanent move to Selhurst Park has been ruled out.

Ultimately, it’s unclear as to whether that was Palace’s intention or not, but their snub of making it a permanent move would suggest that Hodgson isn’t too eager to sign Perri outright anyway.

In turn, he will return to Brazil and will either hope to force his way into his parent club’s plans or will be shipped out on loan elsewhere.