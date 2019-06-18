Agent of €40m-rated Arsenal ace will spark concern after addressing exit talk

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has responded to speculation linking his client with a move to AC Milan this summer.

The Uruguayan international only joined the Gunners from Sampdoria 12 months ago, and played a key role for Unai Emery’s side last season as he made 50 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

It ended in disappointment for them though as they failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, but Torreira certainly made a positive impact and endeared himself to the Arsenal faithful with his tenacious and battling performances in midfield.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport though, the 23-year-old has been linked with a return to Italy with Milan, as former Samp boss Marco Giampaolo is expected to be announced as their new coach this week.

It’s added in that report that he could now be valued at around €40m, while he has publicly conceded that he preferred living in Italy.

As seen in the tweet below, Torreira’s agent will now spark further concern for Arsenal fans, as although he has denied that there has been any contact as of yet from Milan, he has made no secret of how a phone call from Giampaolo could change matters.

Evidently the pair enjoyed their stint working together at Sampdoria, and so a potential reunion will now be a major concern for the Gunners who will surely hope to continue to strengthen the squad rather than having to try and fill voids left behind by departing stars.

Another possibility has been put forward, with MilanNews.it noting that Franck Kessie could be included in a swap deal to give Arsenal a direct replacement in midfield, and that could suit all parties if an exit for Torreira is to materialise.