Atletico Madrid eyeing up transfer of key Arsenal star as alternative to €50M Real Madrid man

Atletico Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as an alternative signing to Real Madrid’s Marcos Llorente.

According to AS, Atletico are close to signing Llorente, however they are only willing to offer €40M for the Spaniard’s signature, whilst Real Madrid are after €50M for him.

And, as per another report from AS, Atletico are eyeing up Xhaka as an alternative signing in case they fail to bring in Llorente from their local rivals.

Xhaka has been a useful player for Arsenal over the years, however if they were to receive a decent bid from Atleti for him, they’d be mad to turn it down.

During his time in north London, the Swiss international has managed to clock up a total of 134 appearances, helping the club win one FA Cup in that time frame as well.

Arsenal have a somewhat limited squad, and selling Xhaka would only mean that the Gunners have to dip into the transfer market this summer in order to replace him.

However, it would be worth selling the player should Los Rojiblancos come in with a substantial offer for the 26-year-old.

Will Arsenal end up getting rid of Xhaka in the coming months? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…