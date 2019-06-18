Barcelona turn down chance to seal transfer of €50M-rated La Liga attacker

Barcelona are said to have turned down the chance to sign Celta Vigo and Uruguay attacker Maxi Gomez this summer.

Barca are definitely going to have to add to their attacking options in the near future considering the fact that their two biggest attacking names, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, are both the wrong side of 30.

However, despite this, it seems like the Blaugrana have rejected the chance to bring in Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo according to Don Balon, a player whose release clause currently sits at €50M.

This seems like a somewhat strange decision from Barca to make, especially given the fact that they don’t have a back-up for Suarez as the club at this moment in time.

Gomez has proven during his time with Celta Vigo that he has what it takes to compete against the very best that La Liga has to offer, something that’d make him a valuable back-up for Suarez and Co.

In the past two seasons, Gomez has managed to bag a total of 32 goals and 10 assists in La Liga for Celta Vigo, helping the club remain in Spain’s top division in the process.

Given the fact that Barca have seemingly turned down the chance to sign Gomez this summer, it’ll be interesting to see who the club do actually go for in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.