Bid made: Leeds Utd join race for teenage starlet scouted by Liverpool

Leeds United have reportedly made an offer for Fulham starlet Cody Drameh, with Liverpool previously credited with an interest in the youngster.

The 17-year-old has seemingly made quite the impression for the Cottagers in order to gain the touted interest from both the Merseyside giants and Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

With his contract set to expire next summer, Fulham could be forced to move him on while they have a chance to get a fee, and HITC report that Leeds have made a ‘significant bid’ for him.

It’s added that Liverpool have previously scouted him and were tipped to make a move of their own, but it seems as though Leeds could beat them to the punch as they try to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later.

Time will tell if Drameh joins the Championship giants, and if he can make an immediate impression on Bielsa to warrant a key role.

However, the focus for the club next season is to secure promotion, especially after being left so disappointed last time around after losing in the playoffs semi-final tie with Derby County, and reinforcements will be welcome to help ensure that they don’t miss out again.