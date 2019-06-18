Man United have been dealt a big blow in their attempts to sign PSG and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, after it was reported that the player is set to sign a five-year deal with Juventus.

Rabiot is free to leave PSG at the end of the month given the fact that his contract with them is set to run out as per the Mirror, with Juventus set to snap him up for nothing after he reportedly agreed a five-year deal with the Italian giants.

This news will not be good to hear from Man United’s point of view, as the Mirror states that they were in the hunt for Rabiot, with it now looking as if they’ve lost the race to sign the French international.

United could definitely do with bolstering their midfielder this summer ahead of what’s set to be an interesting first full season in charge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club are set to lose Ander Herrera at the end of the month on a free, and bringing in Rabiot would’ve definitely softened the blow of losing the Spaniard.

However, it looks as if United have been beaten to Rabiot’s signature by Juventus, something we’re sure their fans won’t be too happy about.

Given this news, it’ll be interesting to see if United turn their attentions to any other midfielders given the fact that they’re set to lose out in the race to sign Rabiot.