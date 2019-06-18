Deal close: Man Utd set for contract boost as key figure tipped to pen long-term extension

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly set to receive a huge boost as Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is said to be close to signing a new contract.

The Red Devils face a crucial summer as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

SEE MORE: Man Utd to propose swap deal with PL club in order to land £90m-rated target

As evidenced by their £15m signing of Daniel James, as per BBC Sport, United appear set to plan for the long term and build a talented young squad under Solskjaer to help them get back on track and competing for major honours.

Albeit he has now gained a huge amount of experience for a 21-year-old, Rashford will be a vital part of that vision, and so Man Utd will surely be eager to secure his future as soon as possible.

According to The Times, they’re set to do just that as it’s reported that the England international is set to sign a new long-term extension, with negotiations said to be ‘nearing completion’.

That will come as a huge relief to many connected to the club, as the report goes on to add that both Barcelona and Juventus had been paired with an interest in the talented ace, and so he will seemingly snub them and show a preference to stay in Manchester.

The pacy forward has scored 45 goals and provided 26 assists in 170 appearances for Man Utd at senior level, and Solskjaer will undoubtedly be delighted if he gets to continue to work with him and help him improve should he now officially put pen to paper on a new deal.

As noted by the Mirror, doubts are continuing to emerge over Romelu Lukaku’s future at Old Trafford, and so particularly if the Belgian were to leave this summer, that would open up an even bigger role for Rashford to lead the line for Solskjaer and fire his side to headier heights.