Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of wrapping up a deal to sign Brazilian starlet Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in a deal worth around £6m.

The Gunners will be looking to bolster Unai Emery’s squad where possible this summer, having endured a disappointing campaign last time round.

After missing out on a top four finish in the Premier League, their misery was compounded with defeat in the Europa League final to Chelsea, and so they will be absent from the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

With that in mind, it has been suggested that they could have a budget as limited as £40m this summer, as per talkSPORT, and so Emery will have to be astute in the transfer market and find good deals for players he believes can improve his squad.

According to Globo Esporte, it’s reported that Martinelli could be the first new face through the door at the Emirates this summer, as Arsenal are tipped to complete a deal for him in the coming days with a £6m transfer fee and a five-year contract being specifically mentioned.

It’s suggested that as he turns 18, he will now be able to officially confirm his move on the north London giants, and based on the report above, it sounds as though he’s all set to make the switch in the very near future.

With 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances last season, the talented youngster has certainly wasted little time in making a positive impression, and he could turn out to be a wise investment for Arsenal, who will hope to develop and improve his all-round game to ensure that he can become a leading figure in the years to come.