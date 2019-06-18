Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans get EXCITED as world-class superstar sparks transfer talk

PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has caused a stir as some eagle-eyed Liverpool fans have spotted some interesting Instagram activity.

The 20-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the top players in Europe, rattling off countless domestic trophies already while winning the World Cup last summer.

SEE MORE: ‘WTF is this?’ – These Liverpool fans react to possible leaked 2019/20 third kit

With 91 goals in 159 games at club level thus far, there is no doubt that the Frenchman has a huge future ahead of him, but time will tell if that is with PSG.

As seen in the image below and with the responses it generated, some Liverpool fans have, somewhat jokingly, suggested that Mbappe has dropped a huge hint over a possible move to Anfield.

Having followed a number of past and present Liverpool players on Instagram, it remains to be seen what the explanation behind it is, but ultimately it’s probably more innocent than many would like to believe.

Nevertheless, with Jurgen Klopp building a squad capable of winning major trophies for years to come to build on their Champions League success last season, adding Mbappe would be the icing on the cake to add huge star power and a massive talent moving forward.

PSG will surely have other ideas as they won’t want to sell him anytime soon, but the fans below can dream for now at least as the youngster is seemingly brushing up on his Liverpool knowledge.

The rumour is certainly in circulation already though, with the Mirror noting that Liverpool have been linked with a move for the French ace this summer, regardless of how unlikely it might be.

