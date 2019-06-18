FIFA set to hold SECRET meetings in order to find replacement country to host 2022 World Cup

FIFA are reportedly set to hold secret meetings in order to find a replacement country to host the 2022 World Cup finals.

FIFA’s decision to award the tournament to Qatar in the first place was met with a lot of criticism, as the competition will have to held in the winter instead of the summer, which is when it usually takes place.

However, it seems like this decision could be changed in the very near future, as TNT Sports are reporting that FIFA are to hold “secret meetings” in order to choose a replacement country to host the tournament instead of Qatar.

This news come just after Michel Platini was arrested for alleged acts of corruption according to the same source.

It seems logical for FIFA to choose a new country to host the competition, especially given the amount of uproar that was created following the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

This news could end up proving to be good news for England fans, as if Qatar are stripped of the 2022 World Cup, England will surely be one of the candidates to host the competition.

Will England end up being awarded their first World Cup since 1966 following this news? We certainly hope so!