Huge transfer boost for Liverpool as club president confirms £45M Reds target keen to leave

Liverpool have been handed a big boost in regards to France and Lyon star Nabil Fekir, after Lyon’s president confirmed that the player is keen to leave the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to the Mirror, there have been renewed reports linking the Reds with a move for Fekir, which comes a year after the cub pulled out of a deal for the player due to fears regarding his history of injuries.

And it seems like the Reds have been given a big boost in their pursuit of Fekir, as Lyon’s president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed via the club’s official website that “his preference is towards a departure. We are open to discussions.”

This news will come as a big boost for the Reds, as it seems like they may finally get their hands on Fekir after coming so close to signing him last summer.

Signing Fekir will be a great move from Liverpool should they end up pulling it off, as the Frenchman’s arrival at Anfield will add another dimension to the Reds’ already brilliant attack.

Fekir has been known to be able to play as an attacking midfielder or as a striker during his time with Lyon, something that’ll definitely come in handy for Liverpool should they end up bringing him in this summer.

The Independent have reported that Lyon are after around £45M for Fekir’s signature, a price the Reds will surely be able to pay given their financial power.

Will Jurgen Klopp’s side end up signing Fekir this summer? Looks like only time will tell…