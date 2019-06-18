Jurgen Klopp eager to land midfield ace as Liverpool plot €15m bid

Liverpool are reportedly preparing an offer to try and prise Dorukhan Tokoz away from Besiktas but it could cost them up to €15m.

The Reds will be hoping to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer where necessary as they look to build on their Champions League triumph.

Having also pushed Manchester City all the way in a thrilling Premier League title race, they will feel that the right additions this summer could make all the difference in bridging that gap and trying to end their wait for a league title.

According to Sport Witness, via beIN Sport Turkey journalist Gurler Akgun, it has been suggested that Liverpool are eying a €15m move for Tokoz, and after personally taking a closer look at the player, Klopp is said to be eager to land his signature.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and provided three assists in 25 appearances last season, although he is predominantly used in a defensive midfield role.

With competition for places already fierce in midfield with the likes of Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson all battling for a starting berth, it could be questioned as to whether Liverpool really need another player in there.

Perhaps a more attacking midfield ace to offer a different dynamic in the final third would be a more suitable target, but based on this report, it seems as though Liverpool could be looking to add more quality and depth.

Given the way in which he has built his squad to date, Klopp has the luxury of taking his time and planning things thoroughly this summer to ensure that he brings in the right players for what the team needs.

The Merseyside giants look really strong already, and while they’ve only lost Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno this summer on expiring contracts, they’ll keep the nucleus of the side together and look to continue to strengthen with Tokoz seemingly on their radar.

Ada sahillerinde bekliyorum ?@DorukhanTokoz ? Liverpool

15 milyon Euro ?? pic.twitter.com/wi3dNwjWMi — Gürler Akgün (@gurlerakgun) June 17, 2019