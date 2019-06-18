Arsenal are reportedly set to miss out on the signing of young goalkeeper Markus Schubert as Unai Emery seeks reinforcements in that department this summer.

With Petr Cech set to retire and The Sun noting that David Ospina is set for a permanent switch to Napoli, that leaves the Gunners dangerously short of quality and depth in between the posts.

Emery will need to address that this summer to bring in competition and cover for Bernd Leno, but it seemingly won’t be Schubert who provides the solution.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 21-year-old is set to join Schalke instead as he prepares to leave Dynamo Dresden on a free transfer this summer.

In turn, that will be a blow for Arsenal, as they will now have to continue that particular search with their dire defensive record a real problem last season, thus suggesting that they also have work to do on the backline ahead of next season.

The Gunners conceded 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last year, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides.

With that in mind coupled with their ambitions of wanting to qualify for the Champions League, they will have to improve significantly in that department if they are to challenge their rivals.

As for the goalkeeping situation, Emery does have Emiliano Martinez returning from his loan spell at Reading, and so the 26-year-old could finally be in line to get a chance to prove his worth in north London having made just 14 appearances for the club since arriving in 2011.