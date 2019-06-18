Liverpool eye raid on Premier League side for key replacement with target keen on switch

Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy as they could be forced to bring in a replacement for Simon Mignolet.

Following the arrival of Alisson from Roma last summer, the Belgian shot-stopper saw his playing time become severely limited as he made just two appearances all season, with one apiece in the FA Cup and League Cup.

SEE MORE: Liverpool eyeing €120m-rated world class target who could form daunting partnership with LFC star

Still only 31, he will undoubtedly have bigger ambitions of playing a more prominent role at this stage of his career, and the Evening Standard suggest that while he will be given the green light to move on this summer, Liverpool will need to bring in a replacement to act as No.2 for Alisson.

In turn, that has led them to McCarthy, and it’s added in the report that the Saints star would be open to a move to Anfield to join Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Given that they’ve just won the Champions League and look well set to challenge for the Premier League title again next season, it’s no real surprise that players would be open to a move to join the Merseyside giants, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the 29-year-old to make the move.

Naturally though, he will have to be content with a bit-part role, as it will surely take an injury or a serious loss of form for Klopp to drop Alisson, who showed no sign of the latter this past season.

The Brazilian international conceded just 34 goals in 51 appearances for the Reds, keeping 27 clean sheets across all competitions.

Having built a solid understanding with his backline, it proved to be one of Liverpool’s biggest strengths last season as Klopp has successfully made them a much tougher side to break down as that had been their biggest vulnerability previously.

Nevertheless, while that role seemingly will no longer suits Mignolet, McCarthy could be the solution to that problem for the Reds this summer.