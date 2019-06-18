Liverpool eyeing €120m-rated world class target who could form daunting partnership with LFC star

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as they consider strengthening their backline further.

The Merseyside giants boasted the best defence in the Premier League last season, as they conceded just 22 goals in 38 games.

While the addition of Virgil van Dijk has been pivotal in that improvement, the likes of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have improved significantly while Alisson’s presence between the posts has been key too.

In turn, it’s an area which doesn’t appear to require much more as Jurgen Klopp can afford to focus on other departments in his squad if necessary.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Il Mattino, it’s claimed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Koulibaly, although it’s suggested that it would need a bid of around €120m to prise him away from Napoli.

It remains to be seen if a deal materialises, but building a backline with Van Dijk and Koulibaly at the heart of it could be a game-changing move from the Reds.

With their pace, power, reading of the game and ability to play out from the back, the pair could form a dangerously dominant partnership at the back for Liverpool, one that would give them the platform to build on their Champions League success last season and continue to fight for major honours.

Looking at the Liverpool squad as it is now, it’s difficult to pick an area in which Klopp needs to improve, although perhaps the exits of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno on free transfers mean that a new left-back and forward could arrive to fill those voids and add quality depth.

Nevertheless, should Liverpool make a move for Koulibaly, they could form a defensive duo that would be a nightmare for opposition forwards, who already struggled to find ways past Klopp’s side last year.