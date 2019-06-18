Man Utd hope £210k-a-week pay rise will convince influential ace to snub exit

Speculation is rife over the future of Paul Pogba, but Man Utd reportedly hope a huge pay increase will help convince him to stay at Old Trafford.

As noted by The Sun, Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Frenchman, although it’s been suggested that while he has a £150m price-tag, the Spanish giants are only offering around £90m.

SEE MORE: Juan Mata could be the trick up Solskjaer’s sleeve – if Paul Pogba leaves Man Utd

In turn, that will be the first huge obstacle that they’ll have to overcome to ensure a move materialises, while there could be another soon too.

As per the Daily Mail, it’s been reported that United are ready to increase Pogba’s wages from £290,000-a-week to around £500,000-a-week, in the hope that it could be a key factor in persuading him to stay in Manchester.

Time will tell if it’s financial or otherwise as to why the World Cup winner hinted at the weekend that he might be ready for a new challenge, as per BBC Sport, as that has undoubtedly raised serious question marks over his future at Man Utd.

On one hand, it could be argued that the Red Devils can’t afford to lose him given his influence on and off the pitch, as he bagged 16 goals and 11 assists last season despite his inconsistency, while his profile and commercial value off the pitch will undoubtedly be taken into consideration too.

However, on the other side of the coin, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely want players fully committed to the cause and not thinking about an exit at all, and the Norwegian tactician may well consider how he could strengthen the squad as a whole if they were to sell Pogba and reinvest that fee back into the group rather than give him a massive pay hike.