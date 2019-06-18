Man Utd told to include star man in swap deal for £60m+ transfer target to solve key issue for Solskjaer

Man Utd have reportedly been urged to include Anthony Martial in a deal if they wish to prise Issa Diop away from West Ham United this summer.

After conceding 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, which gave them the worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings, the Red Devils are in need of defensive reinforcements.

Diop enjoyed an impressive campaign last year as he established himself as a key figure at the back for the Hammers, and so it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere.

According to The Independent, Man Utd have been paired with a swoop for the 22-year-old, but it’s claimed that West Ham would only consider an exit if Martial was included in the offer.

Unfortunately for them, it’s added that United have no desire to let the Frenchman leave Old Trafford, and so it would appear as though unless they’re willing to splash out a whopping £60m+ for Diop, the two players will remain where they are.

Question marks could be raised over Martial, as he managed just 12 goals and three assists in 38 appearances last season, as he continues to struggle with inconsistency.

However, he is still only 23 years of age, and while Man Utd may well have to continue to be patient and work hard to help him develop and improve his game, it would surely be a poor decision to let him leave and join another Premier League club at this stage of his career.

In turn, Solskjaer may well be forced to look elsewhere for reinforcements to help shore up his porous backline ahead of next season, as it doesn’t appear as though Man Utd or West Ham are going to find a compromise for this particular deal.