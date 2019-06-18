Manchester City open contract talks with £62M star with club set to pay ace’s release clause

Man City are said to have opened talks with Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Rodri, with Pep Guardiola’s side confirming that they’re to pay the player’s £62M (€70M) release clause.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, City have opened contract talks with Rodri after the club confirmed that they are going to fork out £62M to sign the Spanish international.

Manchester City have just confirmed to Atlético Madrid they’re going to pay the release clause for Rodri. Final price: €70M. The player is discussing his contract now. ?? #transfers #MCFC #Atleti #ManCity #Rodri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2019

Bringing in Rodri is a very sensible move from City, as by signing the midfielder, they have found themselves a brilliant long-term replacement for key star Fernandinho.

Fernandinho is one of City’s most important players, however given the fact he’s fast approaching the end of his career, the club were going to have to bring in a replacement in the near future anyway, and it seems like they’ve found their man in the form of Rodri.

Rodri has managed to establish himself as a key member of Atletico’s squad following his move from Villarreal in the summer of 2018.

The Spaniard managed to clock up a total of 47 appearances in all competitions last seasons, helping Atleti achieve a second-placed finish in La Liga, as well as win the UEFA Super Cup.

City seem to be very close to wrapping up a deal for Rodri, something that’ll surely give their fans a big boost in confidence regarding their options in midfield ahead of next season.