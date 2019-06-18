Meeting scheduled: Abramovich to meet with No.1 Chelsea managerial target this week

Roman Abramovich is reportedly set to meet with Frank Lampard this week to discuss the possibility of taking the Chelsea job this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, Maurizio Sarri’s exit was confirmed over the weekend as he returns to Italy just a year after taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

SEE MORE: Chelsea consider Premier League boss as alternative option to No.1 target Lampard

The Italian tactician delivered a top four finish in the Premier League as well as the Europa League trophy, but he will now prepare for the new campaign as Juventus boss.

That in turn leaves Chelsea searching for a successor, and The Sun report that Lampard will meet with Abramovich in St Tropez this week as he’s currently on holiday in France.

Importantly, it’s added that Derby County will have to green light any talks first, while there is no agreement between the two clubs as of yet on a compensation package should the Blues legend leave Pride Park in favour of a return to west London.

As a result, it would appear as though Chelsea are still some way off making an appointment, but a sit-down between Abramovich and Lampard will surely bring them much closer as they can outline their expectations and demands and try to reach an agreement.

Lampard, 40, is arguably still quite inexperienced as a manager, particularly at the highest level, and so that will be a concern for some as to how he will handle that level of expectation and pressure on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, he has just enjoyed a thoroughly impressive campaign with Derby, as although it ended in heartbreak with defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship playoffs final, they certainly showed their quality and Lampard displayed his managerial talents too.

As a result, it could be a smart appointment for all concerned, but time will tell if talks are fruitful this week, if they do indeed take place, and if Chelsea are willing to meet Derby’s demands to release Lampard from his current contract.