Michel Platini arrested as part of investigation into awarding of 2022 World Cup to Qatar

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has reportedly been arrested over the decision to award the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

As per the Evening Standard via reports in France, it has been claimed that he was taken into custody on Tuesday with the wait ongoing for further updates and details of the arrest.

It isn’t the first time that Platini has found himself in hot water, as he was banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee after serving as UEFA president between 2007 and 2015.

It’s added by Sky News that the Frenchman has been ‘detained on suspicion of corruption’, and so it remains to be seen if he now faces further punishment.

The decision to award Qatar with hosting the World Cup has long been shrouded in controversy, and so this latest development certainly won’t help settle that down as Platini will undoubtedly hope to clear his name as his reputation will take another hit as a result.