Pep Guardiola transfer boost as Man City among favourites to land €70m signing

Man City are reportedly among the favourites to land the signature of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri this summer.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side, making 47 appearances last season in his defensive midfield role.

While Man City are fresh from winning a domestic treble last season, Guardiola does have key decisions to make in terms of finding long-term replacements for influential stalwarts in his side.

Vincent Kompany has already officially announced his exit from the Etihad, while both Fernandinho and David Silva are on the wrong side of 30 and continue to play prominent roles.

Perhaps with a view of lessening the burden on the Brazilian midfield general, City are said to be leading the race for Rodri’s signature along with Bayern Munich, as per Guillem Balague in his tweet below, who adds that Man Utd were too slow in making their move for the Spaniard and are likely to now miss out.

As expected Rodri will leave AtM -wanted by City, Bayern and even United, the first two favourite. They will get a Busquets type (exceptional defensive positioning, good delivery of ball) but not yet at his level. MUFC'a analysis suggested bit slow in reaction and awareness pic.twitter.com/69gpwpc2Jr — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Marca reiterate his claims and report that Rodri has informed Atleti that he wants to leave this summer, and so it remains to be seen if City or Bayern will meet his €70m release clause and battle it out over personal terms to convince him to move to either England or Germany.

The Guardiola factor surely can’t be ignored given what the Spanish tactician has built at Man City now, as they will look to dominate domestically again next season while trying to end their wait for Champions League glory too.

In turn, his compatriot could easily be swayed by that and opt for the Etihad, but with Bayern going through an exciting rebuild of their own with veterans such as Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery moving on, being part of that new cycle for the Bavarian giants could also appeal to Rodri.

Time will tell which option he chooses, but what is clear is that he’ll be seeking a transfer this summer.