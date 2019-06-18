PSG willing to use funds raised from potential Neymar sale in order to seal transfer of €168M Man United star

PSG are ready to use the funds they could raise from potentially selling Neymar in order to sign Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, PSG are willing to let Neymar leave this summer, with any money raised from the Brazilian’s potential departure going straight towards the Ligue 1 outfit’s attempts to sign Pogba.

The report also notes that PSG are ready to fork out the €168M that Man United want in return for Pogba’s signature, a total they could easily get through the sale of Neymar.

Neymar has been absolutely brilliant for PSG ever since joining them from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, thus it seems weird that they’re willing to let the forward leave this summer.

During his two-year stint with the club, Neymar has managed to clock up a total of 51 goals and 29 assists in just 58 games, a phenomenal record that any player would be proud to call their own.

Neymar leaving would not be a good scenario for PSG, however if they were to bring in Pogba as a result of selling the Brazilian, it would be a bittersweet departure for the club.

Pogba has been great for Man United ever since moving to the club from Juventus, and them getting €168M for him would be great business.

However, if PSG are going to get Pogba, it looks like they’re going to have to sell Neymar in the first place, a task that may be easier said than done…