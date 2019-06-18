Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of re-signing Neymar this summer.

Fresh doubts have emerged over the Brazilian superstar’s future in France this week, with The Sun noting that club president Nasser Al Khelaifi appears to have opened the door for an exit.

It comes despite the fact that Neymar has bagged 51 goals and 29 assists in just 58 games for the Ligue 1 champions, although injury setbacks and other off-the-field factors have perhaps tainted his spell with the French giants thus far.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via Globo Esporte, it’s now suggested that a return to Barcelona is on the cards, with a player-plus-cash deal said to be in play involving Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti along with £90m.

That’s arguably a lot for Barcelona to give up in truth, as they would still be splashing out a significant fee while losing three key elements in coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

In turn, it doesn’t sound like the best of deals from their perspective, but bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp undoubtedly has it’s benefits both on and off the pitch and so that could outweigh any potential concerns over what they’re giving up.

Although the Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown last season, they fell short in the Champions League and suffered defeat in the Copa del Rey final.

With that in mind, they are expected to try and strengthen the squad this summer in order to overcome those shortcomings, and adding more firepower in the form of Neymar to reunite him with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi and reform that deadly trident would arguably seem like a sensible plan.

His recent injury woes will surely be a concern though, as he has picked up two serious setbacks in the last two years, with the latest forcing him to sit out the Copa America this summer.

That aside, a second spell with Barcelona would seemingly suit both the player and club perfectly at this stage.