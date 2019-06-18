Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka scores awful own-goal as England U21’s suffer last-minute heartbreak vs France U21’s

Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored an unfortunate own goal for England U21’s this evening as Aidy Boothroyd’s side suffered a last-minute 2-1 defeat to France.

Having been 1-0 up thanks to a fine goal from Phil Foden, England were pegged back late on, with Wan-Bissaka then scoring a late own-goal to hand France the win.

The goal cam after a corner towards the back post was back-heeled goal wards, with Wan-Bissaka attempted clearance unfortunately ending up in the back of the net.

It was a cruel finish to the game for England, who played so well throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Better luck next time, lads.