Video: Alexis Sanchez scores with bullet header for Chile, but these Man Utd fans still not impressed

Alexis Sanchez helped Chile to a 4-0 win over Japan in the Copa America on Monday night, but his performance still didn’t impress these Man Utd fans.

The 30-year-old endured a real struggle for the Red Devils last season, scoring just two goals and providing only four assists in 27 appearances.

Fitness and injury troubles certainly didn’t help, but the Chilean international has not yet found his best form since moving to United from Arsenal.

In turn, question marks remain over whether or not he can prove his worth to Man Utd and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give him another chance to do so next season.

For now though, Sanchez’s focus will be on playing regularly and having a decisive impact for Chile at the Copa America, and it started well on Monday as he scored with this excellent header to help them to a 4-0 win as they temporarily top Group C.

However, as seen in the comments below, many Man Utd fans still weren’t impressed with his overall performance, as the clip below shows his highlights, but in truth, they don’t reflect on him that well.

Sanchez will hope to continue to improve as the tournament goes on before returning to Manchester later this summer to get a full pre-season schedule under his belt.

Perhaps with that in his locker, he could yet make a big impact at Old Trafford next season, but he has work to do to sway opinion on him from the Man Utd faithful it seems.

