Video: Alexis Sanchez scores with bullet header for Chile, but these Man Utd fans still not impressed

Alexis Sanchez helped Chile to a 4-0 win over Japan in the Copa America on Monday night, but his performance still didn’t impress these Man Utd fans.

The 30-year-old endured a real struggle for the Red Devils last season, scoring just two goals and providing only four assists in 27 appearances.

Fitness and injury troubles certainly didn’t help, but the Chilean international has not yet found his best form since moving to United from Arsenal.

In turn, question marks remain over whether or not he can prove his worth to Man Utd and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give him another chance to do so next season.

For now though, Sanchez’s focus will be on playing regularly and having a decisive impact for Chile at the Copa America, and it started well on Monday as he scored with this excellent header to help them to a 4-0 win as they temporarily top Group C.

However, as seen in the comments below, many Man Utd fans still weren’t impressed with his overall performance, as the clip below shows his highlights, but in truth, they don’t reflect on him that well.

Sanchez will hope to continue to improve as the tournament goes on before returning to Manchester later this summer to get a full pre-season schedule under his belt.

Perhaps with that in his locker, he could yet make a big impact at Old Trafford next season, but he has work to do to sway opinion on him from the Man Utd faithful it seems.

Alexis Sanchez vs Japan (17/06/2019)

RTs and likes appreciated YouTube: https://t.co/XuHVwnAuCa

Subscribe to: https://t.co/968qR689KW pic.twitter.com/Cyyh8VD4c5 — The Mighty Reds (@futbol_delight) June 18, 2019

Listen we all know he’s got that talent, on his day he would be our best player, but for some reason it hasn’t worked out, and I really wanna know why, he would easily be our best attacker but he’s just not that Sanchez from Arsenal or Barca — MA (@MA99______) June 18, 2019

Not impress — Mwin Kabatalal (@DeyrouthI) June 18, 2019

Still looked like the player of last year, not the player we paid all that money for! — David James Alford (@revdave07) June 18, 2019

These highlights just show how finished he is ? — ?? (@DeadIyPaul) June 18, 2019

Against Japan?hahaha and gave the ball away 20 https://t.co/wVRhtH4rYp fans are deluded — calvin (@kelvin506) June 18, 2019

Shame he cant do that in the prem — MrJJuK (@MrJJuK) June 18, 2019