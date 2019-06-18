Video: Man City ace Phil Foden scores brilliant solo goal for England U21’s vs France U21’s

Man City midfielder Phil Foden scored a brilliant solo goal for England U21’s this evening, as he gave Aidy Boothroyd’s side the lead against France U21’s.

With the game at a stalemate going into the 55th minute, Foden took it upon himself to open the scoring for the Three Lions, and boy did he do it in some style.

Foden’s goal saw him wriggle through three French players as he approached the edge of the box, with the City man then getting the ball onto his left foot before firing home with ease.

They don’t call him the Stockport Iniesta for nothing!