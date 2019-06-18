Menu

Video: Man United shot-stopper Dean Henderson produces brilliant penalty save for England U21’s vs France U21’s

Man United ‘keeper Dean Henderson produced a truly fine save from the penalty spot against France this evening for England U21’s.

The penalty was given following a handball from Jake Clarke-Salter, with United shot-stopper Henderson then coming up with a brilliant stop to deny Moussa Dembele from 12 yards.

It was a great piece of goalkeeping from Henderson, who showed that maybe United won’t need to bring in a replacement for David De Gea this summer should the Spaniard end up departing Old Trafford!

Can’t wait to see what the future holds for the young Three Lions star!

