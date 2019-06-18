Who’ll Get Relegated in Next Year’s EPL?

Every season, the fight to stay up is often as thrilling as the fight to win the league. After all, it could be worth millions to each team.

Some even argue that for about 14 to 15 teams in the league, their main aim is simply to stay up. While some should find it easier than others, in this article we’re going to look at some of the favourites for the drop in next year’s relegation battle.

There’s not long to wait to find out who might struggle though, as the Premier League opening weekend fixtures were announced last week, with the new campaign getting underway on August 9.

So who are the main candidates?

So who are the main candidates?

Let's have a look at the main candidates for relegation:

Sheffield Utd

This Yorkshire-based team won promotion to the league by finishing second in the Championship last season. They were last in the top-flight in the 06/07 season where they finished 18th on 38 points in their first season back in the league. They haven’t exactly spent big yet, so they’ll be looking to spend a bit more on the right targets before the close of the window to give themselves a slightly better chance of survival.

Sheffield Utd are heavily favoured for the drop.

Norwich

Another newly promoted side, Norwich City might fancy their chances a bit more as they won the Championship last season. They’ve also got more experience in the top flight, having survived for 3 seasons between 2011 and 2014. But the odds are still stacked against them. You can get them at around evens to get relegated, meaning you’ll double your stake. They’re the second favourites to go down.

Burnley

Despite managing to stay up for the last 3 seasons, and even getting into Europe with a 7th place finish back in 2018—the Bookies still think that Burnley are likely to go down next season, and they’re third favourites. With so much experience and an established side with a well-liked manager, these odds might be a bit surprising. The problem with Burnley is that they haven’t really strengthened much so far this window, while many of the teams around them are spending money.

Brighton

Brighton had a tough run at the end of last season—leading to the sacking of Chris Houghton. It remains to be seen how their new boss, Graham Potter, will get on with the team. While he is a hotly-touted young manager, he doesn’t have any top flight experience in the country. Could Brighton have another struggle this season? The bookies think they might.

Aston Villa

Despite only finishing 5th in the Championship last season and coming up through the play-offs, Aston Villa are still only 5th favourites to get relegated. This might be surprising since they finished beneath both Norwich and Sheffield Utd in the table—but Aston Villa are a huge club with a rich history and a much larger financial backing. Will they be able to get back to where they once were? Only time will tell.

Who do you think will stay up next season? Fancy someone else to get dragged into the relegation battle? Maybe one of these teams will surprise a few people and finish way up the table, like Burnley did in 2018.