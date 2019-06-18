Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid to seal transfer of €70m star ahead of rivals Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane has reportedly asked Real Madrid to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Rodri, a player who’s also on the agenda of rivals Barcelona.

According to Don Balon, Zidane has asked Los Blancos to seal a deal to bring Rodri to the club this summer, a player who’s release clause currently sits at €70M.

The report also states that Man City and Bayern Munich, as well as Barcelona, are all in the hunt for the player, thus it seems like Real are going to have to get a move on if they want to appease Zidane’s demands.

Rodri showed last season that he has what it takes to compete against the very best that La Liga has to offer, thus it’s not really a surprise to hear that Zidane is keen to link-up with him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodri managed to cement his place in Atleti’s starting XI despite only signing for them just 12 months ago, with the Spaniard helping the club win the UEFA Super Cup and finish 2nd in La Liga during that time frame.

Real had an awful season overall last year, as the club came nowhere near winning any kind of silverware whatsoever.

The club are definitely aware of this given the fact that they’ve already bought players like Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic this summer.

And it looks like Zidane is still keen on adding more players to his squad as he looks to prevent Real from repeating last season’s antics next year.