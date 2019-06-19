Arsenal may be forced to consider allowing promising star transfer away

Arsenal reportedly look to be facing growing interest in the potential transfer of midfielder Lucas Torreira as Napoli join AC Milan in keeping tabs on the player.

And due to the Gunners’ poor financial situation, some decent offers could really test their resolve over keeping the Uruguay international this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Torreira made a hugely promising start to life in north London, showing himself to be a key part of Unai Emery’s side with some fine battling midfield performances last season.

However, it may well be tempting for the 23-year-old to accept a return to Serie A, where he previously shone with his former club Sampdoria.

Napoli, much more than Arsenal, look like a club on the up right now, and Torreira did recently make it clear he wasn’t entirely happy with life in England and that he missed the weather in Italy.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of things that I’m enjoying because I think I liked living in Italy more,” he said in a press conference, as quoted by Goal.

“The weather is also difficult,” Torreira added. “You go out in the morning and it’s cloudy and you get back after training and it’s still cloudy.

“I miss the sun. Mostly us South Americans are used to having sunny days. But I think I’ll get used to it as the years go by.”

Arsenal will quite likely need to sell before they can think about spending too much this summer, so cashing in on Torreira if they can make a decent profit might well be the only way to secure other signings.

Whether that would be worth it from Arsenal’s point of view, however, is questionable, as there won’t be too many players good enough to replace Torreira who’ll be available on the cheap.