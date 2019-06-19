Barcelona’s summer transfer budget is set to be boosted by the sale of this star to this Premier League side, the 25-year-old ace was very impressive last season.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton have agreed a fee of £22m with Barcelona for the permanent signing of midfielder Andre Gomes, it’s understood that the Toffees will make the move official for the star in the next 24 hours.

Gomes enjoyed a successful loan spell with Everton last season and the Merseyside outfit have managed to keep hold of the star by beating rivals West Ham to his signature.

Sky Sports’ report highlights that the Hammers made two bids of £18m and £20m to the Catalan giants, but it is ultimately Everton who have won the race to sign the midfielder.

Barcelona’s summer transfer budget will be boosted considerably once Gomes’ sale is complete, Ernesto Valverde’s side can now focus on strengthening their squad, the Blaugrana have only made one signing so far this summer – that of Ajax sensation Frenkie de Jong.

Gomes joined Barcelona in the summer of 2016 for a fee reported to be £29.3m according to BBC Sport, the Portuguese star failed to impress in his first season at the Camp Nou and was consequently cast aside by the Blaugrana.

After falling out of favour at Barcelona, Gomes sealed a loan move to Everton last season and the the 25-year-old playmaker has surprised his critics by turning his career around since making the move to Merseyside.

Gomes became a key player for Marco Silva and it’s not surprising to see that the Toffees have made the Portuguese international a priority signing this summer, with Gomes’ permanent move close, Everton can set their sights on improving from their 8th placed finish in the league last season.