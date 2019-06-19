Chelsea star’s four-word response when he saw Eden Hazard transfer message

Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri has revealed the four words he said in response to Eden Hazard as he suddenly left their player WhatsApp group upon sealing his transfer to Real Madrid.

The Belgium international recently left Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu after months of speculation, and it seems Emerson was slightly taken aback by the reality of the club’s star player really going.

“On the WhatsApp group, the last move there was Hazard’s farewell,” Emerson told ESPN Brasil.

“He said goodbye to the boys and such, since then, we don’t know anything else. It’s weird.

“He sent a ‘thank you, I love you guys’, and then it showed ‘Eden Hazard left the group’.

“I said damn, he really left.”

Hazard had one of his finest seasons in a Chelsea shirt in 2018/19, hitting double figures for goals and assists and bowing out with a stunning display to help the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

However, the 28-year-old will now be hoping he can help replace Cristiano Ronaldo in a new-look Real Madrid attack, having joined alongside exciting young striker Luka Jovic this summer.

The former Lille man should prove an excellent signing for the Spanish giants as they look to rebuild after such a disappointing 2018/19 campaign by their high standards.