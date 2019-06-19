Spanish giants Real Madrid are nearing the sale of talented midfielder Marcos Llorente to cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, the ace arrived at Atleti earlier today.

Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has been spotted arriving at Atletico Madrid’s Wando Metropolitano, the ace appeared with his uncle Julio Llorente – who is also his agent.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the two Madrid giants have come to an agreement over the transfer of Llorente to Atleti, it’s understood that Diego Simeone’s side are set to pay around €40m for the former Spain youth international.

Real were holding out for a €50m offer from their rivals but Los Rojiblancos weren’t prepared to meet Los Blancos’ asking price.

Here’s the video of Llorente arriving at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano earlier today:

?? Julio Llorente, representante y tío de @marcosllorente, llegando a las oficinas del Wanda ? ¿Podría haber anuncio oficial en las próximas horas? ?? Todos los detalles en el #Golazo pic.twitter.com/aZQFwp9mmK — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) June 19, 2019

Real’s decision to sell the ace to their cross-town rivals could come as a shock to many, given Llorente’s rich history with Los Blancos – Real Madrid are literally in the ace’s blood.

Llorente’s father, Paco, represented Madrid over 100 times during a 7-year spell with the club. Llorente is also the great-nephew of one of Spain’s greatest players of all time – Francisco Gento.

Marcos’ uncle, Julio, also came through the ranks at Real Madrid, the only uncles of Marcos’ that didn’t play football for Real actually ended up playing for Los Blancos’ basketball team.

Fortunately for Llorente he could find it easy to settle at Atletico as his father enjoyed a two-year spell with Atleti during his playing career, the ace’s grandfather Ramon Grosso also represented Los Rojiblancos during his playing career. The star will obviously also be close to his entire family, which can only help the star hit the ground running for Atleti.

Given that it will be extremely difficult for Marcos to break into Real Madrid’s first-team, a move to Atletico is ideal, the ace will have the chance to feature as a key first-team player in Simeone’s side.

Madrid seriously need to balance the books with player sales following their whopping spending spree in excess of €300m so far this summer:

?? @RealMadrid in this transfer window: ? Eden Hazard [€100m]

? Luka Jovi? [€65m]

? Eder Militao [€50m]

? Rodrygo [€54m]

? Ferland Mendy [€50m] ? The rebuild is well and truly underway. pic.twitter.com/N8w4A0r4X5 — SPORF (@Sporf) June 7, 2019

Despite making several marquee signings already this summer, Zinedine Zidane could be looking to reinvest the funds earned from Llorente’s sale and make another huge splash in the transfer market as he undergoes his rebuild of Los Blancos’ squad.